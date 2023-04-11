Gwinnett ethics board will hear complaint against commissioner

“I do not understand how Mr. Carden could possibly continue to take funds, albeit through a conduit entity, from a litigant against the county,” McClain said in her complaint. “Their business relationship certainly has not been disclosed publicly and there is clearly a conflict of interest.”

McClain did not return a message Monday seeking comment.

Carden declined comment, referring instead to a letter he sent to the county commission in January, before the ethics complaint was filed. In his letter, Carden said he was a minority stakeholder in Workhorse Strategies, which provided “nominal” political consulting to Duggal.

“In hindsight I believe I should have announced and recused,” Carden said. “I belatedly do that now. You have my apologies. Moreover, should this matter for any reason return to open session, I will publicly recuse myself from participation based on these facts. I provide this disclosure to you to belatedly comply with the Ethics in Zoning Act and the Gwinnett County Ethics Ordinance.”

Carden requested the letter be placed in the zoning file for Duggal’s case and be provided to the county attorney.

Thompson, who also chaired Duggal’s campaign, said Carden was not the main consultant to the campaign.

“Mr. Carden voted against the rezoning in question, so clearly him being a part owner of the company didn’t affect his vote,” Thompson said.

The county commission has appointed David Will, a Lawrenceville-based attorney and former ethics board chair, to serve on the ad hoc ethics board hearing the case.

The Gwinnett district attorney, the president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association, the chairperson of the local government section of the State Bar of Georgia and Carden also get to appoint one representative each to the ethics board. Appointments must be made by April 24.

The ethics board can subpoena witnesses and documents to investigate the complaint. McClain and Carden can summon witnesses and present evidence. Carden can be represented by an attorney at his own expense, according to the county.

The board decides by majority vote whether to sustain the complaint. The board makes non-binding recommendations to the county commission for penalties and potential measures to prevent further violations.

Potential penalties include a reprimand or initiation of proceedings for removal from office.