Gwinnett DA: 12 indicted for nearly 200 burglaries targeting Asian victims

A two-year-long investigation revealed that the 12 burglary suspects would force their way into homes and take valuables, including money, jewelry and identification documents, Gwinnett County police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said. Since 2019, there have been about 200 burglaries with a value exceeding $2.1 billion of stolen property, Valle said.

On Aug. 4, Rafael Comacho Molin, Oscar Revelio, Carlos Perlaza, Edwin Cuenu, Jenifer Sonet, Jorge Navarro, Jonathan Santiago Vargas, Alberto Sosa, Mario Cosme, Edwin Serrano, Cinthia Orobio-Rosero and Jhon Vilimaizar were indicted with a total of 66 felony counts ranging from obstruction to first-degree burglary, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson confirmed.