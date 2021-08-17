Gwinnett DA: 12 indicted for nearly 200 burglaries targeting Asian victims

Twelve people who authorities say were involved in nearly 200 burglaries that targeted victims of Asian descent were indicted earlier this month, the Gwinnett County District Attorney said Tuesday.
A two-year-long investigation revealed that the 12 burglary suspects would force their way into homes and take valuables, including money, jewelry and identification documents, Gwinnett County police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said. Since 2019, there have been about 200 burglaries with a value exceeding $2.1 billion of stolen property, Valle said.
On Aug. 4, Rafael Comacho Molin, Oscar Revelio, Carlos Perlaza, Edwin Cuenu, Jenifer Sonet, Jorge Navarro, Jonathan Santiago Vargas, Alberto Sosa, Mario Cosme, Edwin Serrano, Cinthia Orobio-Rosero and Jhon Vilimaizar were indicted with a total of 66 felony counts ranging from obstruction to first-degree burglary, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson confirmed.
Similar burglaries have occurred in numerous Georgia counties, including Forsyth, Oconee, Clarke, Bibb and Fayette, as well as different states, such as Texas, North and South Carolina, and Virginia, according to police.
Police said that the burglaries have targeted victims of Asian descent, but did not say if all victims were of Asian descent or if the twelve burglars knew each other.
On Aug. 9, police executed two search warrants and located about 200 handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards, and passports.