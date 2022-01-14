Hamburger icon
Gwinnett County Transit wins award from advocacy organization

caption arrowCaption
02/26/2019 -- Lawrenceville, Georgia -- A Gwinnett County Transit bus travels along North Brown Road NW near a Gwinnett County Transit Park and Ride bus station in Lawrenceville Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Gwinnett County Transit recently won the Performance Award from the Georgia Transit Association for service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwinnett did not reduce local or express routes during the pandemic, according to the county’s website. The county transit system operates seven local routes and five express routes to Atlanta and Decatur. Gwinnett County Transit also runs paratransit services.

Gwinnett County Transit buses and vans are deep cleaned daily and buses carry hand sanitizer for passengers when available, according to the website.

The Georgia Transit Association is a nonprofit that advocates for improved, equitable public transportation in the state.

