Gwinnett County Transit wins award from advocacy organization

Gwinnett County Transit recently won the Performance Award from the Georgia Transit Association for service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gwinnett did not reduce local or express routes during the pandemic, according to the county’s website. The county transit system operates seven local routes and five express routes to Atlanta and Decatur. Gwinnett County Transit also runs paratransit services.
Gwinnett County Transit buses and vans are deep cleaned daily and buses carry hand sanitizer for passengers when available, according to the website.
The Georgia Transit Association is a nonprofit that advocates for improved, equitable public transportation in the state.
