Gwinnett County to hold public hearing Monday on budget

“While the county is not immune to global economic uncertainty, we have taken steps in the creation of this budget to ensure that Gwinnett’s financial foundation remains strong,” she said in a prepared statement. “With this budget, we will be able to maintain the excellent services that our residents have come to expect and build on them with initiatives that support safety, mobility, environmental sustainability, and more.”

New initiatives in the budget include a language learning program for employees, enhanced technology for courts to conduct virtual proceedings and positions for an environmental sustainability officer and equity officer.

The proposal also funds increased staffing for the county’s emergency management team, and in the office of a new state court judge the legislature added. It includes upgrades to roads, parks, along with water and sewer lines.

A hard copy of the proposed budget resolution is available in the financial services office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.