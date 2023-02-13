Gwinnett County seeks input on proposed 28-mile Piedmont Pathway trail

Gwinnett County is hosting community meetings this week and administering and online survey about the proposed Piedmont Pathway trail, which would span 28 miles across the width of Gwinnett, from DeKalb to Barrow counties
The public outreach is part of a study that is exploring how the trail can be built and its impact on the environment, according to the county website. The county plans to use the trail to provide alternate modes of transportation and access to recreational and green space for residents and visitors.
A community input meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Ave. in Dacula. Another will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross.
Residents unable to attend a meeting can visit GwinnettCounty.com/PathwayStudy to take the survey.
