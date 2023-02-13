X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett County seeks input on proposed 28-mile Piedmont Pathway trail

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County is hosting community meetings this week and administering and online survey about the proposed Piedmont Pathway trail, which would span 28 miles across the width of Gwinnett, from DeKalb to Barrow counties

The public outreach is part of a study that is exploring how the trail can be built and its impact on the environment, according to the county website. The county plans to use the trail to provide alternate modes of transportation and access to recreational and green space for residents and visitors.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

A community input meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Ave. in Dacula. Another will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross.

Residents unable to attend a meeting can visit GwinnettCounty.com/PathwayStudy to take the survey.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders1h ago

Credit: AP

U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
9h ago

Cops: Dunwoody restaurant security guard shot after couple leaves without paying
16h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago

Credit: AP

Q&A with referee following key Super Bowl holding call
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton seeks millions for mental health crisis center from the state
1h ago
Atlanta sends prayers, funds to earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria
12h ago
Developer sought to breathe life into MARTA’s Garnett Station
Featured

Credit: AP

Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
8h ago
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
8h ago
Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top