Gwinnett County seeking community input on coronavirus grants

Gwinnett County and the United Way of Greater Atlanta are asking residents and community organizations to weigh in on how $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds should be distributed to local nonprofits.
The county has posted two online surveys: one for nonprofit organizations and another for residents and community groups.
In a social media post, Gwinnett County said the surveys will help officials understand the most urgent community needs.
The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program was created by the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed last year.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest