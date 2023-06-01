Gwinnett County preparing for 2045 plan with public meetings

Gwinnett Planning and Development is kicking of a series of meetings tonight in preparation for the 2045 Unified Plan.

The meetings will focus on ideas and solutions for healthy communities, according to the county website. Local and national experts will share best practices. County representatives will provide updates on the state of housing in Gwinnett and affordability initiatives.

The kick-off session is today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. It features Khaliff Davis of the Reinvestment Fund and Nathan Wildfire of the Missing Middle Housing Fund. The presentation is titled “Shaping Communities Through Housing and Investment.”

Explore Gwinnett sends 2040 Unified Plan for approval

The second session, “How Infrastructure Can Keep Gwinnett Green and Healthy,” will take place June 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville. Kristin Ihnchak of Greenprint Partners and Dan Burden of Blue Zones will speak.

The third session, “Connecting Communities Through Redevelopment,” will be held July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth. Joe Minicozzi of Urban3 and Tony Jordan of the Parking Reform Network will speak.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

All the events are free.

For questions about the speaker series, contact Mary Darby at Mary.Darby@GwinnettCounty.com. To learn more about the 2045 Unified Plan, visit GwinnettCounty.com/2045UnifiedPlan.