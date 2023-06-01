X

Gwinnett County preparing for 2045 plan with public meetings

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Planning and Development is kicking of a series of meetings tonight in preparation for the 2045 Unified Plan.

The meetings will focus on ideas and solutions for healthy communities, according to the county website. Local and national experts will share best practices. County representatives will provide updates on the state of housing in Gwinnett and affordability initiatives.

The kick-off session is today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. It features Khaliff Davis of the Reinvestment Fund and Nathan Wildfire of the Missing Middle Housing Fund. The presentation is titled “Shaping Communities Through Housing and Investment.”

ExploreGwinnett sends 2040 Unified Plan for approval

The second session, “How Infrastructure Can Keep Gwinnett Green and Healthy,” will take place June 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville. Kristin Ihnchak of Greenprint Partners and Dan Burden of Blue Zones will speak.

The third session, “Connecting Communities Through Redevelopment,” will be held July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth. Joe Minicozzi of Urban3 and Tony Jordan of the Parking Reform Network will speak.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

All the events are free.

For questions about the speaker series, contact Mary Darby at Mary.Darby@GwinnettCounty.com. To learn more about the 2045 Unified Plan, visit GwinnettCounty.com/2045UnifiedPlan.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives52m ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a gorgeous’ first day of June
46m ago

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
1h ago

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Medical marijuana is finally here, but many Georgia doctors shy away from it
1h ago

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Medical marijuana is finally here, but many Georgia doctors shy away from it
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman dead in shooting near downtown Atlanta hotel
9h ago
The Latest

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
1h ago
WATCH LIVE: US House of Representatives votes on raising debt ceiling, budget cuts...
12h ago
Atlanta seeks EV charger stations grant
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Picasa

‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
How each member of the Georgia delegation voted on the debt ceiling deal
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top