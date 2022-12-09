Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations

The county partnered with Waste Management earlier this fall to expand glass recycling to E.E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill. Other locations operate at OneStop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park in Peachtree Corners.

“The expansion of the glass recycling program speaks to its success and our priority to cultivate a safe, livable and healthy community for our residents,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden in a news release.