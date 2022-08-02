Glass recycling available in Suwanee

For residents and businesses who’ve been concerned that glass recycling is not available in Suwanee, good news. Glass bottles and jars can now be recycled Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suwanee Public Works, 3625 Swiftwater Park Drive.
Glass must be rinsed, clean and free of debris or food to reduce contamination. Lids, caps and corks should be removed.
Only glass should be placed in the collection bin. Bags and boxes used to transport glass to the bin should be discarded off site.
Suwanee contracts with several private companies for residential and business sanitation services. Some provide curbside recycling, but none are currently collecting glass.
Details on providers: www.tinyurl.com/SuwaneeSanitation.
