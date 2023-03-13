X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett County, nonprofit to host Clean Community forum Thursday

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Two Gwinnett County departments and the nonprofit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will host the Gwinnett Clean Community Forum on Thursday near Berkeley Lake.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Participants will hear presentations from the county code enforcement and transportation departments, as well as the environmental organization, about safety, livability and health efforts, according to the county website. There will be an opportunity for questions and comments.

For more information, contact Shannon Ashe at Shannon.Ashe@GwinnettCounty.com.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time17h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
14h ago

Credit: AP

Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?
21h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cheryl Bray / AJC FILE

MORE DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)
32m ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps before daylight saving time change
Parents suing Gwinnett mall following son’s fatal shooting
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top