Gwinnett County, nonprofit to host Clean Community forum Thursday

Two Gwinnett County departments and the nonprofit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will host the Gwinnett Clean Community Forum on Thursday near Berkeley Lake.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
Participants will hear presentations from the county code enforcement and transportation departments, as well as the environmental organization, about safety, livability and health efforts, according to the county website. There will be an opportunity for questions and comments.
For more information, contact Shannon Ashe at Shannon.Ashe@GwinnettCounty.com.
