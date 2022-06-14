ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County is conducting a survey on environmental sustainability

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has been recognized with its seventh Governor's Circle Award from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. AJC file photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has been recognized with its seventh Governor's Circle Award from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. AJC file photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County is seeking feedback on environmental sustainability from people who live, work or attend school in the county.

The anonymous 10-minute survey can be accessed online. It asks about ideas and priorities for sustainability in Gwinnett.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

In a news release, the county said it will use the survey results to shape sustainability planning.

Gwinnett last year created a five-member advisory sustainability commission to make recommendations on the county’s environmental practices.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot 7h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
9h ago
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run
6h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
21h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
21h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
16h ago
The Latest
Ruptured gas line near Krog Street Market repaired after evacuations
14h ago
13-year-old dies, grandmother in critical condition after drowning in Georgia lake
17h ago
Jack and Coke in a can: Coca-Cola teams up for ready-to-drink cocktail
19h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top