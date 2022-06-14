Gwinnett County is conducting a survey on environmental sustainability

Gwinnett County is seeking feedback on environmental sustainability from people who live, work or attend school in the county.
The anonymous 10-minute survey can be accessed online. It asks about ideas and priorities for sustainability in Gwinnett.
In a news release, the county said it will use the survey results to shape sustainability planning.
Gwinnett last year created a five-member advisory sustainability commission to make recommendations on the county’s environmental practices.
