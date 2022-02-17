Gwinnett County hires new human resources director

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this week voted to hire Adrienne McAllister as the county’s human resources director.
County Administrator Glenn Stephens appointed McAllister to the position and the board confirmed his decision, according to a county news release.
McAllister has worked for the Gwinnett human resources department since 2013. She was promoted in 2015 to a manager and in 2020 became deputy director of department operations. She has been the department’s acting director since last year.
Stephens said in the news release that McAllister played an important role in the county’s efforts to recruit and keep public safety employees. She also has an extensive understanding of employment law and regulations, Stephens said.
McAllister has worked for Verizon, the University of Maryland and Geico. She has a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.
She lives in Loganville and belongs to the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association.
Gwinnett County employs nearly 6,000 people.
“Gwinnett County has long been an employer of choice and I look forward to exploring new opportunities that elevate our employee experience and create a more inclusive and equitable workplace,” McAllister said in the news release.
About the Author