Gwinnett County commission keeps tax rate flat, with some dissent

“The cost of living continues to rise in Gwinnett, putting pressure on family finances as wages have not met that rate of inflation,” he said. “If Gwinnett county government is in a position where we can provide residents with some tax relief, why not? After hearing from residents, I feel it is important that my vote be cast in a manner that reflects the public’s will on this issue.”

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku said most of the comments were from homeowners who benefited from the value offset exemption but were reacting to increases in school or city taxes.

Inflation is also raising the cost of fuel, food, construction materials and other purchases required of the county, Ku said.

“For us to meet the superior level of service our residents deserve and expect, it is important that this board sets a millage rate that adequately funds the core services that are provided by Gwinnett County government,” he said.

The vote was delayed by two weeks after commissioners failed to achieve a quorum for one of three state-mandated public hearings on the millage rate, which was subsequently rescheduled. The tax commissioner’s office is expected to send out bills next month, with payments due in November, according to a county news release.