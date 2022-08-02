ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County commission keeps tax rate flat, with some dissent

Commissioner Kirkland Carden votes against additional property taxes during the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Commissioner Kirkland Carden votes against additional property taxes during the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to keep its property tax rate the same.

The general fund tax rate will remain 6.95 mills, or $6.95 per $1,000 in assessed value. Other property tax rates for emergency services, recreation and economic development did not change, totaling 14.71 mills in unincorporated Gwinnett. Cities and Gwinnett County Public Schools set their own tax rates.

The vote passed over the objections of District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who said he spoke for constituents in asking the general fund tax rate to be rolled back to 6.088 mills this year, the rate estimated to keep revenue neutral in the face of rising assessments.

ExploreGwinnett County expects to collect more revenue with the same tax rate

About 60% of residential properties in Gwinnett are protected by the value offset exemption, which keeps their assessed values constant. Owners of those properties will not see an increase in the county government portion of their tax bill, although their school or municipal taxes might increase.

Carden noted inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high and renters and business owners do not benefit from the value offset exemption.

“The cost of living continues to rise in Gwinnett, putting pressure on family finances as wages have not met that rate of inflation,” he said. “If Gwinnett county government is in a position where we can provide residents with some tax relief, why not? After hearing from residents, I feel it is important that my vote be cast in a manner that reflects the public’s will on this issue.”

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku said most of the comments were from homeowners who benefited from the value offset exemption but were reacting to increases in school or city taxes.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Inflation is also raising the cost of fuel, food, construction materials and other purchases required of the county, Ku said.

“For us to meet the superior level of service our residents deserve and expect, it is important that this board sets a millage rate that adequately funds the core services that are provided by Gwinnett County government,” he said.

The vote was delayed by two weeks after commissioners failed to achieve a quorum for one of three state-mandated public hearings on the millage rate, which was subsequently rescheduled. The tax commissioner’s office is expected to send out bills next month, with payments due in November, according to a county news release.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges2h ago
The Georgia GOP ‘civil war’ in 2022 might be over
11h ago
Austin Riley wins National League Player of Month after historic July
49m ago
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate
7h ago
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate
7h ago
Feds: Metro Atlanta landlord took $2.5M PPP loan and still sought evictions
10h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett Place team releases final design for dying mall site
10h ago
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on counterterrorism operation
23h ago
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
6h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top