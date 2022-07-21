Gwinnett tax collection delayed after commissioners miss hearing

The county is proposing to keep the general fund tax rate at 6.95 mills, or $6.95 per $1,000 in assessed value. Commissioners will also consider separate property tax rates for emergency services, recreation, code enforcement and economic development. The total property tax rate in unincorporated Gwinnett is now 14.71 mills. Cities and Gwinnett County Public School set additional tax rates.

Because the county would collect more revenue than last year with the same millage rate because of soaring home values, state law requires the commission to announce a property tax increase and hold three public hearings, one of which must take place in the evening.

Explore Gwinnett County expects to collect more revenue with the same tax rate

The evening hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The county commission was scheduled to adopt a millage rate Tuesday but now plans to do so in an Aug. 2 meeting.

The county must re-publish notices Sunday in its designated legal organ, the Gwinnett Daily Post, to comply with state law. Current ad rates were not immediately available, but last year the county spent about $750 on those legal notices, according to figures Tuff provided.

The Gwinnett tax commissioner’s office bills taxes for the county, Gwinnett County Public Schools and some cities. Bills were scheduled to go out next month with an Oct. 15 due date. If commissioners set the millage rate Aug. 2, bills would go out Sept. 1 with a due date of Nov. 1 under the earliest possible timeline, a spokeswoman said.

Ku said he informed county staff months ago of his conflict and suggested a different date for the evening hearing.

“They seemed to think they’d have a quorum,” he said. “I understand the chairwoman’s frustration.”

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

Carden said he informed his assistant, who plans his calendar, last month of his conflict and he thought he told County Administrator Glenn Stephens.

“If I’d known my presence would be needed for a quorum, I would have been there,” he said. “I’m not passing the buck on anybody else here. This was a scheduling error on my end.”

After speaking to Stephens and a county attorney, Carden said he didn’t think the delay would affect county operations. Two years ago, tax collections were delayed until December due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The tax commissioner’s office bills for Peachtree Corners, the largest city in Gwinnett. Louis Svehla, city spokesman, said a two-week delay would not be a problem.

“We feel like we’re in really good financial shape, so we don’t expect it will affect us in any way,” Svehla said.