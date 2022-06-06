ajc logo
Gwinnett County commission funds extension of Ivy Creek Greenway

The Gwinnett County commission just approved an extension of the Ivy Creek Greenway that will connect it to George Pierce Park in Suwanee. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently awarded Lewallen Construction Company a $3.4 million contract to extend the Ivy Creek Greenway.

The money comes from the county’s 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.

A new trailhead was recently completed with restrooms at George Pierce Park in Suwanee. The extension will run 1.8 miles from there to Westbrook Road. It will connect the greenway to existing trails, including Suwanee Creek Greenway, for a total length of about 10 miles.

The project includes 1,500 feet of raised boardwalk and a 50-foot bridge with an environmentally friendly long-lasting concrete surface, Community Services Director Tina Fleming told commissioners.

Lewallen Construction Company was chosen out of seven bids.

Gwinnett County’s trails span more than 130 miles. Their use is ranked as the most popular recreational activity in the county, Fleming said.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

