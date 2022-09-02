ajc logo
Gwinnett County Commission approves renovations at public pools

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved nearly $791,000 in improvements to two pools on the grounds of county parks.

Commissioners voted to spend $526,000 to replaster the leisure pool and replace a play structure from 2008 at Bogan Park Aquatic Center near Buford. The contract went to Poolside Inc.

The commission also awarded about $265,000 to John F. Pennebaker Co. to improve the duct work at Bethesda Park Aquatic Center east of Lilburn.

Both contractors were the only bidders due to market factors, Community Services Director Tina Fleming told commissioners at a meeting.

The money for both projects comes from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

