Gwinnett commissioners will hold bipartisan town hall Thursday

Two Gwinnett County commissioners — one Democratic and one Republican — will hold a joint town hall Thursday evening at city hall in Suwanee, a city the commissioners split after last year’s redistricting.

Some of Suwanee is now in District 1, represented by Democrat Kirkland Carden, while the rest is in District 4 under Republican Matthew Holtkamp.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Suwanee City Hall is located at 330 Town Center Ave.

Residents will hear updates from both commissioners. State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, will also share information. The audience will be able to comment and ask the commissioners questions.

The town hall will also stream live on Facebook.

You can submit a question or comment here for the town hall.