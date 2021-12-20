Hamburger icon
Gwinnett commissioner will host another redistricting open house tonight

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioner Jasper Watkins. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins will host a redistricting open house today from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dacula Park Activity Building.

The address is 2735 Auburn Ave. in Dacula.

Gwinnett commissioners are hosting a series of open houses concerning redistricting, which happens every decade based on new census data.

Residents will be able to see maps and ask questions about drawing new commission districts, according to a press release from the county.

The town halls come as some state legislators representing Gwinnett push to add two more seats to the county commission, a proposal commissioners oppose.

Gwinnett currently has four commissioners representing geographic districts and a chair who is elected at large.

The Georgia Legislature ultimately passes maps to send to the governor for final approval. Redistricting for the county commission is expected to get underway next month as soon as the legislative session begins.

