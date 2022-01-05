Hamburger icon
Gwinnett commission passes $2 billion budget with last-minute adds

Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Commission on Tuesday passed a $2.07 billion budget for 2022, up 8.1 percent from last year.

County officials do not anticipate a tax rate increase.

Before the unanimous vote, Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson called the budget a moral document that represents community values.

“I’m very proud to be able to pass this budget today,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson first proposed the budget in November. A few adjustments were made after a hearing last month, including an additional $550,00 to support indigent medical care, more than $425,000 for return postage for absentee ballots and $250,000 for an affordable housing planning.

The budget contains $1.6 billion in operating expenses, two-thirds of which go to public safety and public works. Another $455 million is dedicated to capital improvements, such as facilities, roads and parks.

This year’s spending plan includes $6.3 million for the Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project, comprising of five miles of new greenway trails and expanded water and sewer service in the eastern part of the county. It also dedicates $2.4 million for 30 additional police officers and $2 million for a multi-year expansion of the county transit system, including new routes and micro-transit.

