Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum

The Gwinnett County Code Enforcement Division is inviting residents to attend the Clean Community Forum on Thursday in the community room at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the county website.
The code enforcement division, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the county transportation department will present on safety, livability and health-related efforts. Those in attendance will be able to ask questions and comment.
For more information, contact Shannon Ashe at Shannon.Ashe@GwinnettCounty.com.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
