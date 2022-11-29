BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Code Enforcement Division is inviting residents to attend the Clean Community Forum on Thursday in the community room at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the county website.

The code enforcement division, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the county transportation department will present on safety, livability and health-related efforts. Those in attendance will be able to ask questions and comment.

For more information, contact Shannon Ashe at Shannon.Ashe@GwinnettCounty.com.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

