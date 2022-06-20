BreakingNews
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett changes three polling places for Tuesday’s runoffs

Voters at Snellville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Voters at Snellville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registration and Elections approved three emergency polling places to replace previous locations that declined to participate for Tuesday’s primary runoff elections.

  • North Gwinnett Church was replaced by Riverside Elementary School at 5445 Settles Bridge Road in Suwanee.
  • Peachtree Elementary School was replaced by Unity Atlanta Church at 3597 Parkway Lane in Peachtree Corners.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church was replaced by Berean Baptist Church at 1405 Hewatt Road Southwest in Lilburn.

Signs will also be placed at the former polling places to redirect voters.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Miami 03h ago
Braves option RP Jesus Cruz, recall 1B Mike Ford
43m ago
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
53m ago
Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
7h ago
Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
7h ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
5h ago
The Latest
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash
23h ago
Standard lease shows how landlords force tenants to sign away rights
Dangerous Dwellings Part 3: Georgia’s renter protections among nation’s weakest
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top