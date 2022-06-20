Gwinnett changes three polling places for Tuesday’s runoffs

The Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registration and Elections approved three emergency polling places to replace previous locations that declined to participate for Tuesday’s primary runoff elections.
- North Gwinnett Church was replaced by Riverside Elementary School at 5445 Settles Bridge Road in Suwanee.
- Peachtree Elementary School was replaced by Unity Atlanta Church at 3597 Parkway Lane in Peachtree Corners.
- Trinity Lutheran Church was replaced by Berean Baptist Church at 1405 Hewatt Road Southwest in Lilburn.
Signs will also be placed at the former polling places to redirect voters.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
