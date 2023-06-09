Gwinnett Chamber hires former county commissioner for leadership team

The Gwinnett Chamber recently hired former county Commissioner Marlene Fosque as vice president of economic development leading Partnership Gwinnett.

Partnership works to attract businesses, jobs and capital investment to the county.

Fosque was Gwinnett County’s first Black commissioner, representing District 4. She served one term, from 2019 to last year, before losing a re-election bid when her district was re-drawn to favor a conservative candidate.

She has more than 20 years of corporate business experience, including work with the Aetna health insurance company, according to a news release from the Gwinnett Chamber. On the commission, she led the effort to develop the Exchange at Gwinnett shopping center. She also serves on the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority board of directors.

“I love Gwinnett County and this opportunity allows me to contribute my experience, skill set and passion for our businesses and communities in a strategic, proven and meaningful way,” Fosque said in the release. “I look forward to working with the team, our investors and our partners throughout the region and state to implement Partnership Gwinnett’s vision and to ensure a legacy of economic success for our thriving future.”

She has a master of public administration degree in public leadership and management from Regent University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shorter University.

Fosque began working June 1 for the Gwinnett Chamber.

“We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to what will be accomplished under her leadership,” said Nick Masino, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett.