Gwinnett Chamber forms partnership with Chinese American business group

“The Gwinnett Chamber has made an intentional effort in recent years to ensure our membership reflects the diverse business community that we serve,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber, in a news release.

CBAA President Jian Ni thanked Masino in the release.

“We are honored and excited about this partnership with Gwinnett Chamber,” Ni said. “We will leverage this partnership to promote and grow our business community in Gwinnett County.”

The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, a public-private economic development initiative, have led 19 economic or cultural exchange trips to China since 2010, the release said. Those efforts have led 10 companies to open or expand in Gwinnett, including the appliances and electronics manufacturer Hisense USA, Ningbo Self Electronics Corp. USA and WOLF Distributing Co., the release said.