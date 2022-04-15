Gwinnett Chamber forms partnership with Chinese American business group

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Business Association of Atlanta, based in Peachtree Corners, recently signed a partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation between the organizations.
Both groups work to strengthen businesses through educational and social events and meetings. The CBAA also promotes Chinese culture in metro Atlanta.
About 15,000 people in Gwinnett County identify as Chinese, according to 2020 five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
The groups signed an agreement to partner on two events per year, including content and speaker selection. They also agreed to promote and assist with visits between the United States and China, according to the memorandum of understanding.
Leaders and employees of each organization also receive membership benefits from the other organization, according to the agreement.
“The Gwinnett Chamber has made an intentional effort in recent years to ensure our membership reflects the diverse business community that we serve,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber, in a news release.
CBAA President Jian Ni thanked Masino in the release.
“We are honored and excited about this partnership with Gwinnett Chamber,” Ni said. “We will leverage this partnership to promote and grow our business community in Gwinnett County.”
The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, a public-private economic development initiative, have led 19 economic or cultural exchange trips to China since 2010, the release said. Those efforts have led 10 companies to open or expand in Gwinnett, including the appliances and electronics manufacturer Hisense USA, Ningbo Self Electronics Corp. USA and WOLF Distributing Co., the release said.
