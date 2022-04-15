ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Chamber forms partnership with Chinese American business group

From left to right, Chinese Business Association of Atlanta Secretary General Charley Jin, CBAA President Jian Ni, Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Jill Edwards and Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino. Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right, Chinese Business Association of Atlanta Secretary General Charley Jin, CBAA President Jian Ni, Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Jill Edwards and Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino. Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Business Association of Atlanta, based in Peachtree Corners, recently signed a partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation between the organizations.

Both groups work to strengthen businesses through educational and social events and meetings. The CBAA also promotes Chinese culture in metro Atlanta.

About 15,000 people in Gwinnett County identify as Chinese, according to 2020 five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The groups signed an agreement to partner on two events per year, including content and speaker selection. They also agreed to promote and assist with visits between the United States and China, according to the memorandum of understanding.

Leaders and employees of each organization also receive membership benefits from the other organization, according to the agreement.

“The Gwinnett Chamber has made an intentional effort in recent years to ensure our membership reflects the diverse business community that we serve,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber, in a news release.

CBAA President Jian Ni thanked Masino in the release.

“We are honored and excited about this partnership with Gwinnett Chamber,” Ni said. “We will leverage this partnership to promote and grow our business community in Gwinnett County.”

The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, a public-private economic development initiative, have led 19 economic or cultural exchange trips to China since 2010, the release said. Those efforts have led 10 companies to open or expand in Gwinnett, including the appliances and electronics manufacturer Hisense USA, Ningbo Self Electronics Corp. USA and WOLF Distributing Co., the release said.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

EXCLUSIVE: The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers2h ago
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard
3h ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
3h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
3h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
3h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
2h ago
The Latest
Former employees sue Gwinnett medical examiner alleging unpaid overtime
Rivian public meetings start next week
Truck driver stable after losing leg in Spaghetti Junction crash
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
14h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
23h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top