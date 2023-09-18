Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens recently put together six teams of employees to address the findings of a countywide performance assessment released in June, which praised county leadership but made almost 500 recommendations for improvement.

Many of the recommendations concerned the county’s most public-facing departments. The audit, performed by Mauldin & Jenkins, found some department heads were micromanaging. Department of Community Services staffers reported concerns about being “publicly humiliated” by leadership.

ExploreReview makes hundreds of recommendations for improvement to Gwinnett County

Among the other problems identified were a senior services wait list that could last years, an inefficient response system for calls to the elections division, a fire department schedule that required 48-hour shifts and a feeling among civilian police staff that the department does not provide opportunities for advancement.

The county formed teams to focus on each of the five major categories — people, process, culture, performance assessment and technology — identified in the report. They will support a sixth team in coming up with actionable strategies, according to the county website.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

“We’ve created a hierarchy of diverse teams to methodically work through every recommendation,” Stephens said in a statement on the website. “Those teams have been given significant leeway to determine how we will work through addressing the report’s findings with expectations of consistent progress and ongoing communication.”

Mauldin & Jenkins conducted the performance review over 15 months. The process included surveys, in-person interviews, job shadowing and walkthroughs.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fearless Fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
40m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
10h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
10h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
A little breezy and a little cooler than normal
52m ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Former Gov. Nathan Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints &...
Why a September thunderstorm swamped parts of Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
19h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top