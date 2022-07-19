Gwinnett approves $6 million for water resources center improvements

The F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center near Buford will get new flares for about $6 million after the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a contract last month.
The board voted unanimously to award the contract to Crowder Industrial Construction, based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. There were two other bidders.
The project will replace large flares that burn off excess methane gas.
“These flares are now over 20 years old and do not have the capacity to burn all the gas produced,” Tyler Richards, director of the Department of Water Resources, told commissioners.
The new, larger flares will also be relocated to a safer spot within the water treatment plant, Richards said.
The water and sewage authority last month also unanimously approved the project.
