Gwinnett approves $6 million for water resources center improvements

October 17, 2013 Buford, GA: Mark Turner, wastewater manager at the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center in Buford, GA, pulls a sample of water leaving one of the filtration stations Thursday October 17, 2013. The high tech plant treats around 35 million gallons of water per day, the clean water is then released into Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River. BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center near Buford will get new flares for about $6 million after the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a contract last month.

The board voted unanimously to award the contract to Crowder Industrial Construction, based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. There were two other bidders.

The project will replace large flares that burn off excess methane gas.

“These flares are now over 20 years old and do not have the capacity to burn all the gas produced,” Tyler Richards, director of the Department of Water Resources, told commissioners.

The new, larger flares will also be relocated to a safer spot within the water treatment plant, Richards said.

The water and sewage authority last month also unanimously approved the project.

About the Author

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

