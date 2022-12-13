Gwinnett 911 implements location tool for calls without addresses

The Gwinnett County Emergency Call Center recently launched What 3 Words, a location tool for 911 callers who are in places without roads or specific addresses, such as parks, undeveloped natural areas or Lake Lanier.
What 3 Words is an app and website that gives a unique three-word address to every three-meter square in the world. Callers who are lost can tell the dispatchers their three-word address to potentially be reached faster.
“This tool has limitations when it comes to regional dialect, accent or pronunciation of the words provided on the app,” the county said in a news release. “This is a supplemental tool that can be used to help locate callers, however it is not a replacement for other means that are currently used.”
Visit the website at what3words.com or download the app for free to any smart device.
