Gunshot victim crashes car into Clayton County motel room, cops say

A man crashed his car into a Clayton County motel room early Saturday after being shot at the extended-stay next door, authorities said.
Officers responded to the wreck at the Southside Inn along Old Dixie Road in Jonesboro about 1 a.m., Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said.
According to police, the man was shot in his car at the American Inn & Suites next door before driving through a fence and ending up inside a first-floor motel room. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No guests inside the motel were injured in the crash.
It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday who shot the man. Police have not made any arrests in the case, which is under investigation.
In other news: