Gunman sought after woman shot at DeKalb condo community

Investigators said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police in DeKalb County are working to locate a gunman they say shot a woman at a condominium community near Stone Mountain.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the shooting, which happened at the Windchase condo community Sunday night, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

Officers were sent to the home on Windchase Lane about 11:35 p.m., Vincent said. Investigators said the woman was the only person injured in the shooting and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released any details on a suspect and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police.

