Gunman sought after 2 shot in Northwest Atlanta

The victim said he had been at the BP gas station in the 3600 block of Powers Ferry Road when he got into a fight with a suspect. At some point, the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect left the convenience store. When they got outside, the suspect shot at the victim, grazing him, police said.

The suspect then got into a car and sped away.

Authorities are still working to identify the suspect.