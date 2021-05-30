Gunman sought after 2 shot in Northwest Atlanta

Two men were taken to a hospital Saturday evening after they were shot in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Luckie Street as the victims were walking back to their car, Atlanta police said in a statement.
The victims said they heard gunfire ring out as they were walking, and they both were hit. They told officers they do not know who shot them or why.
Both men were stable when they were taken to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
The incident was the second shooting Atlanta police responded to in less than an hour. About 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a location at the intersection of Roswell and Powers Ferry roads after a man was shot, police said.
The victim said he had been at the BP gas station in the 3600 block of Powers Ferry Road when he got into a fight with a suspect. At some point, the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police said.
Both the victim and the suspect left the convenience store. When they got outside, the suspect shot at the victim, grazing him, police said.
The suspect then got into a car and sped away.
Authorities are still working to identify the suspect.