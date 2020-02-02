What will General Beauregard Lee and Punxsutawney Phil predict?

According to a release on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club official website, a “special committee” was formed to monitor the pandemic. Phil’s event will be livestreamed here beginning about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At sunrise Tuesday, Punxsutawney Phil will leave his winter home to check his shadow. If sunny skies mean that a groundhog’s shadow is observable, six more weeks of winter are in store. If cloudy skies prevent the shadow from being seen, spring is just around the corner.

The holiday is loosely based on the Christian holiday of Candlemas, when Christians would bring candles to church to receive a blessing for the remainder of winter. Those who observed the holiday thought that if the Candlemas was fair, winter would stay. Alternatively, if Candlemas was cloudy or rainy, then spring was soon to come.

The coronavirus is preventing thousands from gathering in Pennsylvania this year to see Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog. Police estimated 11,000 gathered in 2015 when this photo was taken. Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Germany introduced animals to the legend and then brought the tradition to America. Originally the German legend had that a badger would see his shadow and predict a long winter. Nowadays, Americans use groundhogs.

Punxsutawney has observed Groundhog Day since 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. The city hosts a groundhog named Phil, who looks for his shadow in an annual sunrise celebration. In most years, thousands travel to the city to watch Phil hopefully predict warm weather on the horizon. Last year, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day.

Don't count on a groundhog for the official report, though. Punxsutawney Phil has been correct 39% of the time, according to StormFax Almanac weather data.

“Even though Phil’s predictions proved correct for some areas of the country, the difference in average temperatures between years he predicted an early spring (times he did not see his shadow) and years he did not (times he saw his shadow) varied by no more than a few degrees.” - The Washington Post

Georgia's Gen. Beauregard Lee may be more accurate, boasting a 60% accuracy, according to Politifact.

Last year, General Lee saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

