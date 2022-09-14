Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett

“This is buying a piece of property and becoming a part of something much larger,” Ailstock said. “We are curating a community. We are not just transacting on real estate.”

Forty miles southwest, Georgia Tech’s Science Square broke ground last month near downtown Atlanta with a similar mission. But Ailstock said Science Square, geared toward startups, is not competition. It could even benefit Rowen as a potential feeder for companies who might later expand there, Ailstock said. Bert Reeves, a former state legislator turned Georgia Tech vice president, is on the Rowen board.

As construction begins, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is wrapping up a series of public hearings on a proposed new zoning district, confined to Rowen land, that would require new development and future redevelopment to comply with the Rowen Foundation’s design guidelines.

August 30, 2022 Dacula - Public Hearing Notice for rezoning is posted along Drowning Creek Road in Dacula near future site of Rowen development, a "knowledge community" similar to the research triangle that is scheduled to break ground in October, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. University Pkwy (US-29) is shown on left. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The guidelines detail prohibited uses for the land and require developers to follow certain environmentally conscious practices. They preserve green space, require landscaping from a list of preferred plants and cap building heights at five to eight stories, depending on their location. All streets must be designed for bikes, pedestrians and transit as well as cars, according to the guidelines.

If the county commission approves the zoning district, those who want to build for Rowen would first get approval from an Architectural Guidance and Review Board appointed by the foundation overseeing the project. The approval would be required before the county issues a land development or building permit.

At recent public hearings for the proposed zoning district, a handful of residents, including adjacent property owners, expressed opposition to large-scale development of the rural area and public funding for the project.

Rastus Franklin, 83, who has lived nearby on Drowning Creek Road his whole life, told commissioners Rowen would diminish the area’s appeal.

“It’s a beautiful area that has not been disrupted and it looks like the Rowens will mess that up for us,” Franklin said. “I might not even be here long enough to see the end result, but I’m just opposed to it.”

Melvin Everson of Snellville, a member of Rowen’s community advisory board, said the project will be important to Gwinnett Technical College, where he is vice president of economic development.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for Gwinnett County,” Emerson said.

BY THE NUMBERS

Rowen, a research center planned near Dacula, will be the largest development in Gwinnett County’s history. Here are some numbers about the project:

2,000

Acres on which the development will be built.

90,000

Approximate number of jobs expected to be created this century.

At least $74 million

Amount of bonds and loans approved by the county for the project.