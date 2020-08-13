Griffin pedestrian hit, killed by SUV

A Griffin man was hit and killed by a SUV while he was walking on a street Monday night, authorities said.
About 11:15 p.m., a pedestrian was walking south on South Hill Street near Hillandale Drive when he was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report.
The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Montavius Diandre Jackson of Griffin, was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died, the report said.
While the report does not cite either man as the at-fault party, the Tahoe’s driver, a 47-year-old Thomaston man, was not charged at the scene.
