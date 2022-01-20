Griffin pastor denies locking patients in basement of unlicensed group home

According to police, the Bankstons held at least eight disabled patients against their will in an unlicensed group home they operated out of the basement of a house they leased along Valley Road. Investigators said the couple disguised it as a faith-based ministry of Curtis Bankston’s church, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance. They acted as “caretakers” and used a deadbolt to lock the patients in the basement during certain parts of each day, according to police.

Authorities alleged Bankston and his wife also controlled the victims’ finances, medications and public aid they received. The investigators said the disabled victims were often denied their medications and medical care.

Wimbish called it a “zoning issue that has become criminalized,” while speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He said the residents were fed three times each day, they paid money for room and board through a conservatorship that controlled their finances, and the basement doors were locked at 8 p.m. each night as a security measure.

But there was no evidence any of the residents ever tried to leave and couldn’t, the attorney said.

Bankston didn’t speak during the news conference. Wimbish said he advised the suspect, who remains under investigation, not to make a public statement because it can be used against him in court.

Several local church leaders spoke on behalf Bankston and his wife, telling reporters they routinely fed the homeless, the poor and hungry members of the community in addition to running the shelter for disabled residents.