Griffin pastor denies locking patients in basement of unlicensed group home

The attorney of a Griffin man accused of running an illegal group home denied allegations Thursday that he imprisoned mentally and physically disabled people in his basement and controlled their finances.
Curtis Keith Bankston was flanked by his attorney Dexter Wimbish and several religious leaders who stood inside his home.
Bankston, 55, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with false imprisonment after Griffin police raided the home where he and his wife operated the adult care facility.
“At no time was anybody held against their will. There was no kidnapping,” Wimbish said. “In fact, after pastor Bankston was arrested, those individuals who were living here were allowed to stay here in the home for another 24 hours with his wife.”
A police spokesperson confirmed that Bankston’s wife, 56-year-old Sophia Simm-Bankston, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the operation. The charges against her were not clear Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the Bankstons held at least eight disabled patients against their will in an unlicensed group home they operated out of the basement of a house they leased along Valley Road. Investigators said the couple disguised it as a faith-based ministry of Curtis Bankston’s church, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance. They acted as “caretakers” and used a deadbolt to lock the patients in the basement during certain parts of each day, according to police.
Authorities alleged Bankston and his wife also controlled the victims’ finances, medications and public aid they received. The investigators said the disabled victims were often denied their medications and medical care.
Wimbish called it a “zoning issue that has become criminalized,” while speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He said the residents were fed three times each day, they paid money for room and board through a conservatorship that controlled their finances, and the basement doors were locked at 8 p.m. each night as a security measure.
But there was no evidence any of the residents ever tried to leave and couldn’t, the attorney said.
Bankston didn’t speak during the news conference. Wimbish said he advised the suspect, who remains under investigation, not to make a public statement because it can be used against him in court.
Several local church leaders spoke on behalf Bankston and his wife, telling reporters they routinely fed the homeless, the poor and hungry members of the community in addition to running the shelter for disabled residents.
