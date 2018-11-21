Grandfather, 87, robbed, beaten outside senior living apartment

An 87-year-old Ohio grandfather was robbed and beaten outside his senior living apartment in Cleveland as he returned home from getting coffee, WEWS reported.

>> Read more trending news

Margaro Senquiz was returning from a McDonald’s around 10 a.m. Monday when he was attacked from behind as he unlocked his apartment, the television station reported. The suspect took $75 that was in Senquiz’s pocket, according to WEWS.

“He hit me, pushed me and hit me,” Senquiz, a grandfather of 22, told WEWS Tuesday afternoon.

Senquiz’s son, Margaro Senquiz, Jr., said he believed the robber was aware of his father’s routine and was waiting when the senior arrived at his apartment.

“What I don’t understand is how it happened, because there’s no answer, there’s no answer at all,” Senquiz Jr. told WEWS. “A sick individual that needs to be locked up.”

The attack was not captured on the video cameras at the senior living apartment, the television station reported.