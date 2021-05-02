Grandfather, grandchildren escape fire that destroyed Gwinnett home

“Neighbors that lived behind the home were able to kick the fence down and pull the family to safety,” Strother said. The children’s parents arrived at the home and took them into their care.

The cause of the fire is not known, but authorities said the blaze was so hot it began melting the siding of neighboring houses.

“Heat from the blazes had started to extend to neighboring houses to the left and right of the engulfed structures,” Strother said.

Crews used an aerial truck to fight the blaze from above and then pulled out hoses to extinguish it from the ground level.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.