Grammy-winning Lecrae unveils new projects for Christian audiences

The initiative, announced Tuesday, will include “Transform Yourself,: a seven-part meditative prayer series designed to bring listeners closer to God. In addition, Lecrae has narrated “Hope in a Dark World,” a bedtime Bible story centered around Noah’s Ark, that helps families share lessons with youth about having faith during difficult times.

“I was writing what what I felt people needed to hear and what I needed to hear at the time,” he said, to reduce everyday stress and strengthen a person’s relationship with God.