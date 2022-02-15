Grammy-winning Lecrae unveils new projects for Christian audiences

Atlanta-based recording artist Lecrae is teaming up with the maker of the popular faith-based mobile app and website Pray.com to launch several new projects aimed at Christian audiences.
The initiative, announced Tuesday, will include “Transform Yourself,: a seven-part meditative prayer series designed to bring listeners closer to God. In addition, Lecrae has narrated “Hope in a Dark World,” a bedtime Bible story centered around Noah’s Ark, that helps families share lessons with youth about having faith during difficult times.
“I was writing what what I felt people needed to hear and what I needed to hear at the time,” he said, to reduce everyday stress and strengthen a person’s relationship with God.
“The first time I spoke with Lecrae I felt his authenticity and courageous spirit,” Pray.com CEO Steve Gatena, said in a release about the project. “His desire to spread God’s message worldwide pumps us up and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Pray.com family as our newest brand ambassador.”
The pandemic, he said, has changed the way people pray.
Many churches closed their buildings and streamed services or met in only small groups.
“This is just an extension of that virtual community,” said Lecrae, who attends Eagle’s Nest Church in Alpharetta.
Lecrae, who lives in Atlanta’s Westside, has racked up a number of groundbreaking Grammy wins and No. 1 albums over his career including Best Gospel Album for “Gravity,” the first for a hip hop artist in that category.
His TEDx Talk “Is Hip-Hop a Cancer or Cure” has been viewed over 650,000 times on YouTube.
The Texas native is also a two-time author with the 2016 New York Times bestseller “Unashamed” followed by the 2020 top seller, “I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion But Gained My Faith.”
