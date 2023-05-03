BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police continue manhunt in Cobb near Truist Park
GOP Congressman McCormick weighs in on shooting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, a former emergency room physician, said he is following the Midtown Atlanta shooting closely.

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the brave men and women of law enforcement who are going to catch and stop this killer,” the Suwanee Republican said in a statement. “Doctors, nurses, patients and hospital staff deserve to be safe from violent criminals.”

While Georgia Democrats have cast Wednesday’s shooting as another example of America’s problem with guns, Republicans have mostly been silent in the hours since the incident. McCormick, who was a practicing doctor until he took office in January, was the only GOP member of the state’s congressional delegation to weigh in publicly.

McCormick’s 6th Congressional District includes portions of the northern Atlanta suburbs.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said he is monitoring the situation and will comment “in due time.” The governor has spoken to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

No other statewide GOP leaders had comment.

