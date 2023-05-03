GOP Congressman McCormick weighs in on shooting

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the brave men and women of law enforcement who are going to catch and stop this killer,” the Suwanee Republican said in a statement. “Doctors, nurses, patients and hospital staff deserve to be safe from violent criminals.”

While Georgia Democrats have cast Wednesday’s shooting as another example of America’s problem with guns, Republicans have mostly been silent in the hours since the incident. McCormick, who was a practicing doctor until he took office in January, was the only GOP member of the state’s congressional delegation to weigh in publicly.