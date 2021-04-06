Georgia’s vaccine dashboard is back online

As some data in the state’s tracking network is self-reported or manually entered, there are gaps in some of the information. About 19% of Black residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 27% of white residents and 41% of Asian residents, according to the dashboard.

Ethnicity data appears to be less complete on the website, with “unknown” listed for more than one million individuals. The dashboard reports 11.4% of Hispanic residents of Georgia have received at least one shot. But given the large number of missing ethnicity data, it would appear to be an undercount.

In March, the federal government established a mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to reach high-risk communities and improve access to racial and ethnic minorities. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced nearly $96 million in funding for Georgia to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in underserved communities.

All Georgians 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

Data from the CDC, which includes information from a federal pharmacy program that is not included in the Georgia dashboard, shows that Georgia ranked 50th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in doses administered per 100,000 people as of Monday.

Georgia also has the seventh-largest surplus of available doses per 100,000 people nationally, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of CDC reported as of Monday.