Georgia’s online vaccine data portal out of service

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday temporarily took down its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, blaming ongoing system and data issues that have delayed publication of the state’s daily numbers.
In a news release, DPH said it will continue to publish daily updates on its website, including cumulative vaccines administered, the number of vaccines allocated, and the percentage of allocated of vaccines administered. But other detailed data will be limited. The dashboard was last updated on Tuesday.
DPH said it is working to fix the issues and upgrade the website, which also shows county-level data for vaccine administration. The news release said the improvements will be finished by the end of next week.
The vaccine dashboard is unrelated to the vaccination registration tool allowing Georgians to schedule appointments.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia has administered more than 3.3 million shots. The vaccination rate of 31,670 per 100,000 people still ranks near the bottom nationally.
This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.