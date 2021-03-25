Georgia’s online vaccine data portal out of service

In a news release, DPH said it will continue to publish daily updates on its website, including cumulative vaccines administered, the number of vaccines allocated, and the percentage of allocated of vaccines administered. But other detailed data will be limited. The dashboard was last updated on Tuesday.

DPH said it is working to fix the issues and upgrade the website, which also shows county-level data for vaccine administration. The news release said the improvements will be finished by the end of next week.