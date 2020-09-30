Georgia’s first lady announces hotline for fighting human trafficking

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp on Wednesday announced a new hotline for cracking down on human trafficking.
People can call 1-866-363-4842, she said, with tips about human trafficking or to get victims help.
“To all Georgians, remember if you see something, say something,” Kemp said following a discussion with Gov. Brian Kemp and state and federal law enforcement authorities in downtown Atlanta. “You can save someone’s life. We are all in this fight together. We won’t stop fighting until there are no more victims.”
The Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking joined the Kemps in announcing the hotline and a related website, www.endhtga.org The first lady thanked three other organizations for helping make the hotline possible: Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia, Tapestri and Wellspring Living.
The Kemps have made fighting human trafficking a priority. Last week, they met in Atlanta with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump, who announced more than $100 million in federal grants for fighting the problem across the nation.