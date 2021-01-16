Georgia’s death toll surpasses 11,000 as coronavirus cases surge

A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

Statewide, nine out of 10 ICU beds are full, and nearly half of those patients have COVID-19, according to state and federal hospital records. Grady Memorial Hospital, the safety-net hospital, is full as it treats more coronavirus patients than ever before.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus deaths surpassed 2 million globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked such data since the pandemic began.

The U.S. leads the world with 23.6 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 393,000 deaths. India, which has over a billion more people, ranks second in terms of confirmed cases with 10.5 million.

