Georgians react to the abortion ruling, some say it’s time to mobilize and strategize

“This is just devastating for Black women, For all women. I think we’ve lost an opportunity for any type of body autonomy. They don’t want us to have sex education in school, they’ve cut off family planning. This (abortion) is an option that women seek when they are desperate. It’s not an option for birth control, it’s an option on when and how to have children.”

White said she worries about women who don’t have the means to travel out of state for the procedure and will seek out other ways that can lead to major health consequences - and even death. She’s also concerned about the criminalization of women who decide to end a pregnancy.

“I don’t think this is a decision about Black women having babies. They already thought we had too many babies. They didn’t care enough about how we care for our children outside of the womb.”

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights legends Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted that the Supreme Court’s ruling “lacks wisdom. We can find a pathway that both respects life and choice. It may not be easy, but if we have the will, we can find the way.”

Aparna Bhattacharyya, executive director of Raksha, a Georgia-based nonprofit that works in the South Asian community, said people need to “breathe, strategize and mobilize because this is not the first time when our rights have been challenged, especially in Georgia. We need to remember that we have more power and resources than we have had in the past, to fight this.”

Still, Bhattacharyya said " this is very scary for all of us. We fear many of our rights are being chipped away.”

She’s particularly worried about immigrant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Raksha works with South Asian and other immigrant survivors of these types of abuse.

“Many survivors might have language barriers, no medical insurance or fewer resources to travel. There is more of a travel risk for survivors might not have immigration status based on being trafficked or abused " The ruling, she said, “could be another barrier to many survivors leaving an abusive relationship or for girls who are survivors of incest and sexual assault.”

Cindy Purcell, who leads the PACE (Post-Abortion Care and Education) Ministry at Perimeter Church in Johns Creek applauded the court’s decision.

Purcell had an abortion when she was “barely 16.” The father was much older and drove her across state lines to have an abortion. She said the experience affected her emotionally because she felt damaged and her self-esteem was destroyed.

Today, the mother of two adult children, helps other women who have had abortions work through their grief, pain and to find forgiveness.

“I applaud the decision because it’s not healthy for women,” said Purcell. “I, along with the hundred of women that I’ve encountered and counseled in the post-abortion ministry over the last 25 years have been profoundly damaged both physically and emotionally, in our marriages and with our children. Now many will be spared.”

The Rev. Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor of Free Chapel, a megachurch with several locations including Gainesville and Midtown Atlanta, called it a " a remarkable answer to the prayers of millions of people for decades.”

In a statement, the megachurch pastor said he had “honestly never dreamed in my lifetime I would see this happen. We do not gloat or dare say anything but praise to our God for this courageous and just decision by The Supreme Court. Now we must support, love and demonstrate God’s grace and goodness to would-be mothers and the precious children this decision has rescued.”