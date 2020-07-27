Georgia woman, 2 infants found dead in submerged SUV ruled murder-suicide, cops say

On Friday afternoon, the bodies of Shaquia Philpot and her 10-month-old twin sons, Caysen and Cassius Williams, were found inside a 2010 Nissan Murano, the Augusta Chronicle reported. The family, who was from Hephzibah, drowned in the vehicle, officials said.

A witness who was fishing in the area spotted the vehicle Friday afternoon. Mayor’s Pond is located off Lock and Dam Road.