Georgia weather: Which counties have recorded the most tornadoes?

The U.S. has recorded 434 confirmed tornadoes so far in 2022, 13 of those causing fatalities. Most of the twisters were relatively weak, rating either EF0-EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Only two have been rated EF4: the March 5 Winterset, Iowa, tornado, killing six, and the Bryan County tornado here.

Worth is Georgia’s top tornado-prone county, with 38 tornadoes logged since 1950. Fulton is a close second with 37. Early County, in the far southwestern corner of the state, stands at third with 35. The next two most twister-prone counties -- Colquitt and Laurens -- have seen 34 and 33 tornadoes each, respectively, over the past 70 years. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration along with AJC staff research, here’s how the metro Atlanta counties aside from Fulton stack up in tornado counts: Cobb, 29; Henry, 21; DeKalb and Clayton, 13; Gwinnett, 12.

Take a look at the map below, detailing NOAA’s count of every tornado recorded in Georgia since 1950, and see how many twisters have hit the state to date. This map is updated whenever a confirmed tornado is recorded by the National Weather Service.

Tornado totals are fairly high in counties considered part of the greater metro Atlanta area. Cherokee and Hall, north of Atlanta, have each seen 27 tornadoes since 1950.

If you live in west and deep southwest Georgia, you’re likely to experience a tornado at some point. But if you make your home in east Georgia, there’s much less reason to worry. Want to pretty much never see a tornado? Move to Taliaferro County, which has no recorded tornadoes (yet).

Another tornado hotbed? The Savannah area. 32 tornadoes have hit Chatham County since 1950.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED?

The National Weather Service rates tornadoes by the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF), named for the creator of the original Fujita Scale, Ted Fujita. Here are the EF ratings from lowest to highest: