News
News

Georgia veterans decry Trump administration’s plans to shrink VA workforce

State is home to more than 600,000 military veterans and dozens of VA health care facilities.
The Trump administration is planning to shrink the Department of Veterans Affairs' workforce by 15%, which equals about 72,000 workers. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Trump administration is planning to shrink the Department of Veterans Affairs' workforce by 15%, which equals about 72,000 workers. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
By
50 minutes ago

Johnny Miller of Atlanta said he sometimes visits doctors outside of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs because it is so difficult to get appointments with the federal agency.

That problem is partly why the Vietnam War veteran is alarmed by the Trump administration’s plans to slash the agency’s workforce by tens of thousands of people.

“If you cut that many folks, we are not going to get any service,” said Miller, who received two Purple Hearts for combat injuries he sustained in the war. “We put it on the line for our country.”

Miller added that many VA employees are fellow veterans. Eliminating their jobs, he said, would be “like stabbing them in the back.”

Johnny Miller, a Vietnam War veteran from Atlanta, said of the Trump administration's plans to substantially cut the VA's workforce: “If you cut that many folks, we are not going to get any service." Miller added that many VA employees are fellow veterans. Eliminating their jobs, he said, would be “like stabbing them in the back.” (AJC 2023)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

VA Secretary Doug Collins outlined the Trump administration’s plans on X, formerly called Twitter, on Wednesday, saying the cuts are aimed at improving the agency’s services. The goal, he said, is to shrink the VA’s workforce by 15%, which equals about 72,000 workers.

“For many years veterans have been asking for a more efficient, accountable and transparent VA,” said Collins, a former Republican congressman from Georgia. “This administration is finally going to give the veterans what they want.”

Collins emphasized the changes would be done without “making cuts to health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries.”

“There are many people complaining about the changes we’re making at the VA,” he added. “But what most of them are really saying is, ‘Let’s just keep doing the same thing that the VA has always done.’ No, not going to happen.”

Miller is among more than 600,000 military veterans who live in Georgia, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state, meanwhile, is home to dozens of VA health care facilities, including medical centers in Decatur, Dublin and Augusta.

Like Miller, Jason Dozier is concerned about the Trump administration’s plans. Dozier served as a U.S. Army reconnaissance officer in Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming an Atlanta city councilman.

“I feel strongly that if we don’t get veterans services right, that has huge national defense implications,” said Dozier, a Bronze Star Medal recipient who previously served as director of program operations and evaluation for Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that helps veterans find jobs.

“Why would I volunteer for an entity, if I go on the other side of it and I am not going to have the support I need to be successful in the civilian world?”

Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier said of the Trump administration's plans to vastly shrink the Department of Veteran Affairs' workforce: “Why would I volunteer for an entity, if I go on the other side of it and I am not going to have the support I need to be successful in the civilian world?” (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The VA is also responsible for helping carry out the PACT Act, a 2022 federal law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. Veterans and surviving relatives in Georgia had filed the fourth-highest number of benefits claims under the law at 96,165, according to VA data through Nov. 12. Only California, Florida and Texas had higher totals.

“As veterans, we fulfill our oath to our nation,” said Le Roy Torres of Texas, a retired Army Reserve captain who advocates for fellow veterans who were exposed to burn pits. “When we see updates and news like this, it is just crushing to the veteran community.”

The Republican chairmen of the House and Senate veterans’ affairs committees weighed in this week.

“I have questions about the impact these reductions and discussions could have on the delivery of services, especially following the implementation of the PACT Act,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “And from my position as chairman, I will continue to ask questions and keep a close eye on how, or if, this plan evolves.”

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, who leads the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, said the VA needs to be reformed but “current efforts to downsize the department and increase efficiency must be done in a more responsible manner.”

“I expect the VA to work with Congress to right-size the VA workforce,” he said Wednesday on X, “and allow us to legislate necessary changes.”

Staff writer Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.

About the Author

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The seal is seen at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: Charles Dharapak/AP

Former Georgia congressman to oversee Trump’s plans to slash 80,000 Veterans Affairs jobs

Veterans are speaking out on the Trump administration's plans to cut the VA's budget

Veterans fired from federal jobs say they feel betrayed, including some who voted for Trump

The Latest

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

A.M. ATL: Crossing over

A.M. ATL: GA federal buildings could be sold

Savannah’s growth is on ballot with school, infrastructure tax levies

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."