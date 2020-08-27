Georgia utilities send crews to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery

“Co-ops in Louisiana are reporting significant damage and requesting as many crews from Georgia as possible to help in the restoration effort,” said Harry Reeves, vice president of training, education and safety with Georgia EMC. “In some cases, 100 percent of systems are without power.”

Some areas of the state experienced winds in excess of 100 mph along with heavy rain and flooding that has damaged the electric infrastructure, Reeves said. EMC crews will take tools and equipment to assist in restoration efforts as part of mutual aid agreements between almost 1,000 electrical cooperatives across the country.