Georgia teenager dies 2 days after violent fight at Applebee’s

Kaleb Duckworth of Dahlonega died two days after being involved in a violent fight Sunday at an Applebee’s on Ga. 400. Daniel Roberts, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery that same day, an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows.

Around 9:50 p.m., Roberts struck Duckworth in the face, causing him to hit his head on the ground, the arrest warrant shows. Duckworth was left with a severe cut to his face and a brain injury, according to the warrant.