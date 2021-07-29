Georgia teenager dies 2 days after violent fight at Applebee’s

A 19-year-old who died Tuesday night following a fight at a Dawsonville restaurant will be saving multiple lives through organ donation, his family said.
Kaleb Duckworth of Dahlonega died two days after being involved in a violent fight Sunday at an Applebee’s on Ga. 400. Daniel Roberts, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery that same day, an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows.
Around 9:50 p.m., Roberts struck Duckworth in the face, causing him to hit his head on the ground, the arrest warrant shows. Duckworth was left with a severe cut to his face and a brain injury, according to the warrant.
Duckworth was taken to the hospital with “severe brain trauma,” a GoFundMe page created by a family friend to cover expenses states.
After fighting for his life in the intensive care unit for two days, Duckworth died Tuesday night.
His mother, Amanda Duckworth, wrote in a public Facebook post that he was an organ donor and will have the opportunity to save multiple lives.
“This kid is such a giver and is now continuing to give. His organs have all found homes and he will be saving 5 people ... 5 people will keep their lives because of our baby,” she wrote.