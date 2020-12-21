‘She’s pretty messed up right now’ | Grandmother of teen imprisoned in Cayman Islands speaks out

Days into her four-month sentence, an 18-year-old Loganville native has struggled to cope with spending time in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating the Caribbean territory’s strict mandates regarding COVID-19, according to family members.
Skylar Mack, a Mercer College pre-med student, has to spend four months in prison due to Mack ignoring the territory’s 14-day quarantine restrictions and violating other COVID-19 rules. Her 24-year-old boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, whom she was visiting on the island, was also sentenced to four months in prison for aiding and abetting Mack.
Mack’s grandmother, Jean Mack, told Augusta news station WRDW that her punishment was too harsh, because initially she only faced a fine and community service. Jean Mack said her granddaughter has been emotionally wrecked by the outcome of her choices.
“She’s … she’s pretty messed up right now. She’s very sad, very remorseful. She can’t believe she did something like this, and she’s also feeling like she’s been made an example of,” Jean Mack said.
Mack went to support Ramgeet’s water sports competition, and both were seen mingling for several hours sans masks and not practicing social distancing, Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran told The Cayman Compass.
Mack had been in the country for only two days when she began socializing around the island, which is known for its lavish beaches and aquatic activities. Ramgeet was charged with aiding and abetting Mack during her visit. They both had to spend 14 days in a quarantine facility before beginning their sentences. Ramgeet was also forced to return his trophy he earned during the competition and banned from competitions taking place in early 2021.
Both issued an apology for their behavior, with Mack admitting she “made a mistake.”
“I made a mistake, and words cannot express how sorry I am for this… I was afforded the opportunity to enter the islands during these trying times and I abused it. I am humbly asking for the forgiveness of the community,” she wrote in her apology letter.
The family’s attorney said they plan to argue for a less severe sentence this week.