Georgia teacher’s Camry no match for black bear

“The bear actually like smacked the window and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s a bear,’” Yarbrough said. “It was just disbelief. Like there is no way.”

Police soon arrived but not until after the bear destroyed her Camry.

“He ripped the dash, my airbag, the radio is out, he went through my glove box.”

“I was really trying to hold onto that car for just a little longer until it wasn’t so hard to buy a car,” Yarbrough said.

She said the police officers who helped her said they’ve had close encounters with bears before, but this is one of the worst cases of damage they have seen.