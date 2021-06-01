Teenage girl bravely fights off bear after seeing dogs under attack

A chaotic standoff between the animals ensues.

Sensing danger, the two cubs immediately retreat back to the tree while the mother bear, still positioned on the wall, swipes about four times at the growling dogs below.

The bear’s claws can be heard raking the wall as it missed the mark on the dogs each time.

The girl, Hailey Morinico — wearing a knee-length dress and sandals — is next shown fearlessly rushing in and coming face to face with the bear. She shoves the bear off the other side of the wall, falling to her knees in the process. In a split second, she manages to pick up one of the smaller dogs and runs back inside the house to safety.

The bear is next seen briefly peeking back over the wall before running away.

The girl later told news stations that she sprained her finger and knee during the daring moment, but other than that she was OK.

Experts advise people not to confront bears.

Female black bears can grow up to about 200 pounds and males can reach 350 pounds, according to reports.